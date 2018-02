From marine engineering, to the Royal Navy – Hundreds of young people were invited to the Get Inspired event, at Portsmouth Guildhall to explore different career paths while having fun.

Schoolchildren from Portsmouth schools gathered to get inspired by their future employers by playing games, testing out equipment and even playing tennis and learning shorthand.

Anna Shibu, 10, with Highbury Student, Maria Bujor (IMG_6472)

Among the many businesses were The Kings Theatre, Airbus, BAE Systems and the Royal Navy.

Molly Babbage 10, Teegan Lee, 10, and Maddie Edmonds 11 from St Columba School learning how to write short hand (IMG_6470)

Highbury College media students, Annie Lewis, Joe Stack, Murray Jacobsen and Maria Bujor with pupils, Molly Babbage 10, Teegan Lee 10, Maddie Edmonds 11 and Anna Shibu IMG_6464)

Lucy Baigent, 11, and Mimi Millerchip, 12, in a Type 45 Photo Booth (IMG_6453)

Esme Kemp, 14, learning about the music business (IMG_6450)

St Columbia pupils learning about music and stage production (IMG_6443)

Crofton and Henry Court Pupils learning about law with Biscoes solicitors (IMG_6438)