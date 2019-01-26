Havant Academy celebrates good Ofsted rating from inspectors 

STAFF and students are celebrating being judged as a good school in their latest Ofsted report.

Havant Academy was commended on its ‘good quality of education’ with the school praised for ‘moving forward rapidly’.

The report consolidates the good achieved in the school’s last inspection, following on from having previously been placed in special measures after having been judged inadequate.

Ofsted inspector, Hugh Betterton, praised the school for its atmosphere and improved quality of teaching and learning.

‘The school’s value of “Happy Life” is embraced well by pupils, who understand its meaning and significance. Overall, pupils benefit from good relationships with staff. These are built on mutual respect and a growing work ethic. Improvements in curriculum planning are leading to better progress for pupils across the school,’ said Mr Betterton.

In particular the report highlighted the progress being made in English, history, science and geography where the teaching is described as ‘very effective’. The safeguarding of pupils was also praised along with the promotion of diversity and equality.

The report also highlighted the visionary and determined leadership with head teacher, Victoria Adams, commended on taking the school forward.

Mr Betterton said: ‘Since your appointment in January 2018, your strong and passionate leadership has been moving the school forward rapidly. Your vision of ensuring that pupils from all backgrounds and of all abilities do well is shared by staff. This is a strength of the school.’

Mrs Adams said: ‘I have been overwhelmed by the passion and commitment of every individual that works at the school . Our vision, to ensure that we instil self-belief, determination and pride in our students in order that they achieve a happy and successful life was identified as a real strength of the school and embedded in all aspects of life here at Havant. We have made significant changes both to our academic and pastoral systems and are pleased the substantial impact of these were recognised by Ofsted.’

In order to move towards outstanding, the report highlights the school needs to ensure that more able students make consistently good progress across all subjects as well as improving outcomes in maths.