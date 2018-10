A COLLEGE is celebrating its contribution to the community as part of a national week.

Havant and South Downs College is supporting Colleges Week which sees them showcase the work they do.

To support the community, the college has created a course with Harwin plc for engineers, encouraged alumni to speak to students and designed a book for a primary school.

David Hughes, CEO of the Association of Colleges, said: ‘Colleges Week is an opportunity to celebrate the brilliant things that go on.’