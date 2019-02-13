Havant school chef in final for top award

A HAVANT school chef has been selected to take part in a national final for culinary excellence.

Steve Cross, head chef at Park Community School in Leigh Park, will be one of 12 chefs competing for the title of School Chef of the Year.

The finalists have been selected from regional competitions across the north and south of the country.

Representing Hampshire, Steve will battle against the clock to prepare, cook and present four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for serving to 11 year olds in school.

The competitors will have 90 minutes to compete the task and are restricted to a maximum spend of £1.30.

Steve’s cooking prowess was highlighted by The News in December with his role in helping to revolutionise the culinary experience of children’s school dinners at Park Community School.

Having developed his skills at a range of Michelin Star establishments, Steve now runs the school’s Park Restaurant where children can experience the culinary delights of dishes including Jamaican jerk chicken, Moroccan lamb meatballs in tumeric sauce and teriyaki salmon.

‘Whether working in a Michelin-starred restaurant or in the school kitchen, the same principles apply. I have a passion for food and I want to produce meals that are interesting to the taste buds and which people will enjoy,’ said Steven.

The final will take place on March 7 at at Stratford upon Avon College,