Hayling college pupils to be inspired at second women’s conference

FEMALE pupils at The Hayling College will be inspired next week as an annual event returns.

The college will hold its second Women’s Conference at the Langstone Hotel on Monday –inviting pupils to meet and hear from successful women from Portsmouth and beyond.

Proceedings will begin at 9.55am with an opening speech from Hayling College head girl Kate Cooper.

Pupils will then enjoy talks and Q&As from Havant and South Downs College, a red-brick university student, a reverend, a long-distance runner, a martial arts world champion and a Southsea entrepreneur.

Ending at 2.55pm, the event is for the college’s pupils only.