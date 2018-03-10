Headteacher quits his role at Portsmouth junior school after drink-driving and cocaine conviction

A SHAMED headteacher, who was convicted for drink-driving and possessing cocaine, has quit his role at a city school.

Iain Gilmour has resigned from Isambard Brunel Junior School. It comes after the 48-year-old was fined £1,750 after police caught him drunk behind the wheel, on January 25, while in possession of cocaine.

A spokesman from the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, which runs Isambard Brunel, said: ‘Iain Gilmour has decided to leave the school. We wish him well for the future.’

Claire Stephens is to lead the school for the rest of the year.