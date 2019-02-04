Hedgehogs make the endangered list

Many people driving home kill many of the hedgehogs that cross the roads at night.

It is estimated that 100,000 hedgehogs die each year on the roads, which has subsequently put them on the UK’s endangered list.

Many of the drivers coming home, or travelling to work, don’t see the spiky mammals at first, only when they finally realise, it’s too late.

Are people aware of this and how do they feel about it?

Heidi Langley, who frequently travels back home at night, said: ‘I have seen many hedgehogs dead along the roadside while I am driving but I rarely see a wild hedgehog roaming around.’

When asked about her view on the situation she said: ‘I feel sad about the situation because we are losing one of our British animals and people are not aware enough of the hedgehog’s dangers and threats. People can help by putting out water in their gardens and being more careful on the road.’

Although the cars kill the many hedgehogs we know to be on the move at night, their main threat is habitat loss and how the chemicals people put in their gardens poison the hedgehog’s food. This could then poison them if eaten.

It is essential that people become aware of hedgehogs now to help them in their fight for survival, and it would make people be more careful about what they do.

Amelie Langley