Here are the best and worst-performing primary schools in the Portsmouth area

The number of primary school pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths has risen across the UK, official figures show.

Across England, 61 per cent of 11-year-olds who sat this year’s Sats - or national curriculum tests - met government targets in all three areas compared with 53 per cent last year, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

While the number of schools considered to be under-performing has dropped, almost 140,000 children are being taught at mainstream primaries in England which are falling below the Government’s floor standard.

In the Portsmouth area, seven schools had less than four in 10 primary school leavers reach the expected standard in reading, English and maths.

Among the schools who beat the national average was Victory Primary School in Paulsgrove, which had 67 per cent achieve the standard in the three ore subjects.

Headteacher Jim Hartley said: ‘Across our school, we work hard to ensure that each of our pupils is nurtured and supported to achieve their best – and our improved results reflect that effort.

‘All our children, no matter their starting point, are encouraged to stretch themselves to develop strong foundation skills in reading, writing and maths and to thrive as individuals through their wider learning.’

---

Top 15 performing schools in the Portsmouth area

1. Uplands Primary School, Fareham 95%

2. Harrison Primary School, Fareham 90%

=3. Droxford Junior School, Southampton 84%

=3. St Thomas More’s Catholic Primary School, Havant 84%

5. St Alban’s Church of England Aided Primary School, Havant 83%

=6. Crofton Hammond Junior School, Fareham 82%

=6. Hambledon Primary School, Waterlooville 82%

8. Wicor Primary School, Fareham 80%

=9. Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School, Portsmouth 77%

=9. St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, Fareham 77%

=11. St Jude’s Catholic Primary School, Fareham 76%

=11. Bishop’s Waltham Junior School, Bishop’s Waltham 76%

13. Padnell Junior School, Waterlooville 75%

=14. Craneswater Junior School, Southsea 74%

=14. Whiteley Primary School, Fareham 74%

---

Worst 15 performing schools in the Portsmouth area

=14. Barncroft Primary School, Havant 43%

=14. Isambard Brunel Junior School, Portsmouth 43%

=12. Hart Plain Junior School, Waterlooville 41%

=12. Beacon View Primary Academy, Portsmouth 41%

=8. Leesland Church of England Controlled Junior School, Gosport 40%

=8. Mengham Junior School, Hayling Island 40%

=8. Elson Junior School, Gosport 40%

=8. Arundel Court Primary School and Nursery, Portsmouth 40%

7. Holbrook Primary School Gosport 38%

=4. St Columba Church of England Primary Academy, Fareham 36%

=4. Wallisdean Junior School Fareham 36%

=4. Cottage Grove Primary School Southsea 36%

3. Bedenham Primary School Gosport 33%

2. Riders Junior School Havant 32%

1. Berewood Primary School Waterlooville 20%