Here are the best and worst-performing secondary schools in the Portsmouth area

The progress of Portsmouth’s GCSE students has fallen according to newly published provisional figures.

The results, released by the Department for Education, indicate that students attending Portsmouth state schools have on average attained lower Progress 8 scores than last year.

Progress 8 was brought in to judge schools on student progress rather than outcome.

A Progress 8 score is calculated by each subject being given a numerical value for the eight subjects being taken.

Student performance is then calculated by comparing national outcomes of students of the same pre-assessed academic ability.

Students in Portsmouth scored an average Progress 8 score of -0.33 compared to -0.14 in the previous year.

The score indicates that on average Portsmouth pupils attained roughly a third of a grade lower than comparable students nationally.

The city’s Progress 8 scores in mathematics and English have fallen by more than double that of 2017 with English scores decreasing from -0.05 to -0.22 and from -0.05 to -0.17 in mathematics.

Hampshire Local Authority has seen their average Progress 8 score rise from -0.14 to -0.09.

Understanding how your child’s school performed

In addition to changing the parameters by which schools assess students the new system has also brought in a whole new format for parents to understand the performance of their children and their schools.

Ultimately a Progress 8 score of 0 indicates a student has made the same amount of progress, on average, as students with the same Year 7 starting point nationally.

A positive reading would reflect better than average progress and a negative reading would indicate below average progress. Up to -0.25 students are still categorised as having made expected progress. Schools with a progress score of between -0.25 and -0.5 would be classed as ‘coasting’ therefore be a potential concern.

The government’s minimum required ‘floor target’ is -0.5 which would indicate that on average children were attaining roughly half a grade lower than comparable students nationally.

When calculating a student’s Progress 8 score their performance in maths and English are given double weighting to represent the importance of these two key subjects.

The percentage of students attaining a grade 5 and above in maths and English is still present as a separate indicator of performance.

Under the old system a level 5 would be the equivalent of a high grade C.

How did your child's school perform?

The schools for each area are ranked by their Progress 8 score. Their 2018 score is on the left, and the 2017 score is in the centre.

The figure on the right is the percentage of pupils who reached at least grade 5 and above in English and Maths.

Portsmouth

St Edmunds 0.56 – 0.83 – 58%

Portsmouth Academy 0.15 – 0.47 – 47%

Ark Charter Academy -0.06 – -0.1 – 47%

Admiral Lord Nelson -0.11 – -0.08 – 46%

Springfield School -0.12 – n/a – 50%

Priory School -0.42 – -0.44 – 40%

Mayfield School -0.46 – -0.16 – 23%

Miltoncross Academy -0.68 – -0.25 – 29%

Trafalgar School -0.74 – -0.4 – 22%

Havant and Waterlooville

Oaklands Catholic School 0.09 – -0.05 – 48%

The Cowplain School 0.02 – -0.04 – 31%

Horndean Technology College -0.07 – -0.03 – 40%

Hayling Academy -0.18 – -0.2 – 42%

Purbrook Park School -0.27 – -0.09 – 28%

Warblington School -0.47 – -0.45 – 38%

Crookhorn College -0.48 – -0.3 – 38%

Park Community School -0.8 – -0.42 – 14%

Havant Academy -0.82 – -0.05 – 19%

Gosport and Fareham

Cams Hill School 0.12 – -0.36 – 56%

Crofton School 0.11 – 0.02 – 49%

Henry Cort Community College -0.08 – -0.09 – 45%

Bay House School -0.17 – 0.21 – 39%

Bridgemary School -0.48 – -0.65 – 12%

Brune Park Community School -0.44 – N/A – 21%

Fareham Academy -0.49 – -0.33 – 31%

Portchester Community School -0.59 – -0.44 – 32%

Swanmore College 0.04 – -0.05 – 56%

Brookfield Community School 0.28 – 0.09 – 54%