‘Hidden’ deprivation needs local strategies

A DIFFERENT approach is needed to tackle ‘hidden’ deprivation in the south, says new research.

As part of a study by the Southern Policy Centre looking into the impact of ‘hidden’ deprivation in affluent areas including Portsmouth, Havant and Fareham, experts have said localised strategies are needed to address it.

Professor John Denham of the Southern Policy Centre said: ‘Public policy must be tailored sensitively to the different contexts and communities in which deprivation is experienced.

‘Our findings suggest frequent breakdown in relationships between vulnerable individuals, families and public bodies.

‘Sensitive and local engagement is needed to rebuild trust.’

The report recommended that public policy needs not only to cover well-recognised challenges, such as social housing and employment but also respond to a wider range of issues such as the provision of cheap transport and the need for inclusive and affordable ‘high streets’ as hubs of community life.