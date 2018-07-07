High praise for student from Dyson supremo

Have your say

A GOSPORT school student has been praised by Sir James Dyson for his work – and offered a place in the Dyson Institute.

Bay House School headteacher received a letter from the Dyson boss about Upper Sixth pupil James Leaverland after he applied to the Dyson Institute.

The scheme trains young people to be the best engineering graduates in the world.

In his letter to the head, Sir James Dyson wrote: ‘James Leaverland showed passion, intellect and tenacity that set him apart.

‘I am delighted to be able to offer him the opportunity to join our growing community of impressive young engineers at the Dyson Institute.

‘I look forward to welcoming the second cohort of undergraduate engineers to the Dyson Institute in September, and hope that he will be among them.

‘Congratulations on having nurtured an exceptional young talent. I hope to receive many more applications from Bay House School in the years to come.’