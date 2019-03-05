HMS Collingwood’s college partnership in Fareham provides Royal Navy career path

ENGINEERING students are being given the opportunity to work alongside the Royal Navy in a new partnership.

Fareham College announced the partnership with HMS Collingwood, as an initiative to ‘provide a career pathway for students wishing to embark on a naval engineering career’.

Captain Robert Vitali, left, and Fareham College principal Nigel Duncan

Staff, students and dignitaries gathered together at the college’s Centre of Excellence in Engineering and Manufacturing Advanced Skills Training (CEMAST) to officially unveil a plaque to celebrate the new initiative.

Captain Rob Vitali, Commanding Officer of HMS Collingwood, said: ‘When I visited CEMAST in September 2018, I was impressed by the training that was taking place at the centre and explored how the Royal Navy might establish mutually beneficial links to provide up to date expertise, advice and guidance for students interested in a naval engineering career. I’m delighted to say that this link has now been formed and we believe it will give Fareham College students access to a wide variety of engineering careers available in today’s Royal Navy.’

College principal Nigel Duncan added: ‘A lot of young people may see the navy as simply about ships and being part of the armed forces but may not realise just how many opportunities are available. All our young people aspire to be engineers and this partnership will allow them to develop a clear understanding of the career pathways available to become engineers in the navy.’

The initiative will see HMS Collingwood provide a dedicated team to work with students and teaching staff in offering valuable advice, support and guidance.

‘This will involve naval staff coming into college and working alongside students as well as providing the opportunity to visit HMS Collingwood to gain a first hand insight into the role of engineers on board,’ said Captain Vitali.

Weapons engineer and former Fareham College student, James Wilson, 19, studied electronic engineering at CEMAST between 2015 and and 2018.

‘The course gave me a really good grounding for my career as an engineer in the navy. A lot of the lecturers at the college are former navy personnel who always gave me great advice. To formalise this relationship is great for students. I have had so many amazing opportunities since joining the navy. If anyone is thinking about it as a career path for engineering then I would say go for it,’ explained James.

Captain Vitali also believes the partnership will ensure the navy maintains the recruitment of a crucial component of their team.

‘Engineers are absolutely vital to our team. This college has a lot of good students and we need good people,’ he explained.

Mr Duncan added: ’This co-designed plaque will be displayed at CEMAST to signify the long-term relationship between our organisations.’