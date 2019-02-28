Holocaust survivor university talk

A HOLOCAUST survivor is giving a talk about the persecution suffered in World War Two.

Ruth Barnett will be talking about her experiences as part of an event hosted by the University of Portsmouth at the White Swan Building.

Ruth left Germany for the UK in 1939 when she was just four years old. She was part of the Kindertransport program – a humanitarian rescue programme in which 10,000 children, the majority of Jewish origin, were sent to the UK from their homes and families in Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia.

Ruth will share her incredible story at 2 pm on Wednesday March 6. Entry is free.