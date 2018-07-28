How much money your child's primary school could lose under the government's education funding shake-up

Figures released from the teaching unions suggest a large real-terms reduction in funding provision for Portsmouth's primary schools.

Data from schoolcuts.org.uk indicates Portsmouth primary schools could see a serious slashing of funding between 2015 and 2020.

A table of cuts in funding at primary schools

Based on the schools outlined in the below table, 89 percent of local primary schools look set to lose out financially – with just 11 percent having no loss or a monetary gain.

Gosport and Havant look set to be the worst affected, with all primary schools set to receive a real-terms budget cut by 2020 compared to 2015.

Primary schools are set to feel the cuts worse than secondary schools.

Steve Labedz, executive headteacher of the Salterns Trust, said such cuts could be unsustainable for some schools.

Mr Labedz said: 'The national funding formula and the way it distributes to areas of deprivation with disadvantaged children is not as generous as Portsmouth local authority have historically been.

‘A small primary school could lose over £100,000 per year – and that is not sustainable.'

Headteacher at Arundel Court Primary Academy, Karen Stocks, is already feeling the impacts of transferring onto the new system of funding.

'We face losing £80,000 over the transitional period,’ Ms Stocks said.

‘We are one of eight primary schools in the city centre where there are high levels of deprivation and between us we are going to be losing £270,000.

‘Before the advent of the new formula schools with high levels of deprivation were quite generously funded through Portsmouth council but under the new distribution we are going to be worse off.’

Local authorities and headteachers are struggling to fund expected work with shrinking budgets.

The table shows what the teaching unions have calculated to be the projected budget reductions for Portsmouth primary schools.

For more information about how your school could be affected go to schoolcuts.org.uk.