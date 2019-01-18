How this Gosport college achieved a ‘good’ Ofsted report

CELEBRATIONS are being held around a college following an Ofsted inspection.

Staff and students at St Vincent College in Mill Lane has been rated as ‘good' in all areas, after the school was inspected in November.

The inspection highlighted the college’s strengths in supporting students as they complete their courses, and the progression made in obtaining high level university courses, apprenticeships and employment.

Inspectors also praised the ‘outstanding progress’ students make from their starting points on their respective courses.

Head of St Vincent College, Matt Atkinson, says he is ‘delighted’ that the college has been making significant progress.

He said: ‘I know I speak for everyone at St Vincent College when I say how delighted and proud we are with such a positive report that highlights how our students thrive and achieve success in a variety of A-levels and vocational courses.

‘This report follows a great deal of hard work and dedication to improvement at the college and I am so proud of what the staff and students here have all achieved.

‘With our teaching being declared ‘good’ with ‘outstanding’ areas, the whole report paints a picture of confident students participating in lively lessons provided by skilled teachers setting high standards and expectations’.

The college has been told by Ofsted that it needs to work on students’ attendance and set them aspirational goals earlier in their studies.

Vice-principal and quality lead for the inspection Jan Frost said: ‘This report illustrates why St Vincent College is so important for the Gosport and Fareham community and showcases the ambitious education we provide, motivating students to achieve and succeed.

‘We are very grateful for the best wishes and congratulations we have received from parents, colleagues and our educational partners throughout the region.

‘The report not only highlights our recent achievements but also shows that the college is on the right path to becoming an ‘outstanding’ sixth form college.