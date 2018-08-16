A STUDENT at the city’s university is on hand today to talk to A-Level pupils.

Two years ago Hannah Guy from Bristol opened her UCAS Track to find out she had not got her place at the University of Exeter to study law.

The 20-year-old said: ‘I could see that I had not got my place for which I had to get ABB but the UCAS website does not tell you what your results were so I don’t know how far off I was.’

Hannah and her family went to her sixth form to collect her results.

She said: ‘I was taken into a room because I was really upset as I had got BBC but the teachers were ready with laptops and phones to help me get a place through a clearing.

‘One of my teachers said “have you thought about Portsmouth because it is quite like Bristol town” – and to be honest I had never really heard of it.’

Hannah called the clearing team and spoke to someone about the law courses.

She said: ‘The woman on the phone was so understanding and she let me calm down and asked how I was before launching into anything on the course.

‘It was really nice to have someone who understood that you were upset and was ready to sit there and help you through it.’

Fast forward two years and Hannah is about to enter the third year of her law course.

She said: ‘I just want people to know clearing is not scary and everything will be fine.

‘I am really happy to have this opportunity to talk to people today who are my age and going through the same thing that I went through.

‘I think if I would have had someone to talk to two years ago, who had been through having to go through clearing while all their friends were celebrating their university places, then I would have had found that really reassuring.’

To speak to Hannah and the other clearing advisers at the University of Portsmouth call 02392 848090.