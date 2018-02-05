Interested in a career in education? There’s £30,000 to be had tax-free if you train to teach maths

A ROADSHOW is being held tomorrow for people to learn more about the opportunities of having a career in teaching.

People in Portsmouth can attend the Train to Teach event at the Marriott Hotel, in the city.

The roadshow, part of the annual Get Into Teaching campaign, is aimed at encouraging more graduates with the passion and potential to teach.

It gives aspiring teachers the chance to have all their career questions answered.

Attendees will also be able to meet representatives from schools and universities that provide training, gain insights into how to make a strong application and receive one-to-one advice from current teachers.

Roger Pope, Get Into Teaching campaign spokesman and chairman of the National College for Teaching and Leadership, said: ‘Good teachers are in demand.’

The free event is on Tuesday from 4.30pm to 6pm.

The government is offering tax-free funding to graduates who are training to become teachers.

A spokesman said: ‘You could get a £26,000 bursary or be awarded a prestigious scholarship – which provides additional support and benefits throughout your training year. If you teach maths, you could get £30,000 – a £20,000 tax-free bursary while you train and a further £10,000 after tax once in teaching. With or without a bursary or scholarship, you could receive a tuition fee loan and maintenance loan to help fund your teacher training year. Alternatively, you could earn a salary while you train.’

Visit getintoteaching.education.gov.uk.