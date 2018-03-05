Interested in a career in journalism? The News and Highbury College will help you on your way

ARE you a great storyteller? Then sign up for our journalism diploma.

Do you or someone you know want the chance to break into the media industry?

If so, The News and Highbury College are now accepting applications for the 2018 One Year Diploma in Journalism course.

Starting in September, it provides students with everything they need to make it as a journalist on a newspaper, website, TV or radio station. Achieving the diploma can also pave the way for a job in PR, social media, publishing and communications.

The pioneering course mixes high-quality training alongside work experience at the south’s biggest-selling daily newspaper The News and its website, portsmouth.co.uk.

The course, which is fully accredited by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and a proven way of getting a job, has been successfully running for the past five years.

Many of those who have taken the Highbury College diploma in partnership with The News have gone on to great things.

Among the success stories is Millie Salkeld, who was taken on by The News after last year’s course.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘This is an amazing opportunity for wannabe journalists to experience real-life, hands-on training.’

The diploma covers the essentials of journalism and includes reporting, public affairs, media law, court reporting, video broadcasting and shorthand.

Paul Foster, programme leader in journalism at Highbury College, said: ‘There’s no doubt employers see the course as a fantastic grounding in the art of writing, publishing and broadcasting.’

To apply, visit highbury.ac.uk/journalism, call (023) 9238 3131 or e-mail journalism@highbury.ac.uk.