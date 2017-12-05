Katelyn is victorious in festive card contest

A WINTRY Westminster landscape has earned a little girl top gongs in a Christmas card contest.

Katelyn Armitage, nine, stormed to victory in Gosport’s fifth annual competition.

The Woodcot Primary School pupil was crowned overall winner after fending off stiff competition from more than 200 other children.

She was presented with her award by Caroline Dinenage, Gosport’s MP.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘It was fantastic to meet my so many of the artists that took part in this year’s Christmas card competition at my presentation night – they are all extremely talented with artistic skills, imagination and creativity.

‘The decision every year is so difficult due to the amount of brilliant designs I received. With the talent that the entrants are already showing at such young ages I am sure that there are great things in store for these budding artists and I look forward to receiving their entries next year.’

Katelyn’s image will take centre stage on the front of Ms Dinenage’s Christmas cards for this year.

The back of the card will feature the designs by runners-up Ellana Jones and Jessica West, from Rowner Infant School, and Ruby Grace Smyth from Gomer Junior School.

All the entries from the contest will feature in the children’s section of the Discovery Centre until December 18.

This year’s judging panel include News report David George, Gosport mayor Linda Batty and artist Andy Wing.