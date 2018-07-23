GENERATIONS of pupils have united in celebrating a school’s 50th birthday – with one youngster scooping a prize for not missing a single day there in seven years.

Gold was the word as Warren Park Primary School swung open its doors to mark half a century in Leigh Park on Wednesday.

Star pupil Ben Moonan, who did not miss a single day at Warren Park in seven years. Picture: James Wood

An atmosphere of jubilation swept across the site as former pupils and teachers returned for a tour, with a chance to reminisce over a bank of nostalgic photographs.

Youngsters on the school’s current roster also enjoyed a day of gold and 50-themed activities, including a choir rendition of The Beatles’ classic Hey Jude – a number one hit back in 1968.

Reflecting on the celebrations, Kaelyn Ward of Year R, the school’s youngest pupil, aged four, said: ‘I loved wearing my gold t-shirt and having my picture taken too [right].

‘When I’m older and the school gets to 100 I would like to come back and visit.’

Likewise, Warren Park’s oldest pupil, 11-year-old George Dyer of Year 6, added: ‘The whole day was great fun and I really enjoyed seeing old photos of the school and the children who used to come here.

‘I would definitely return in 50 years time to see how the school has changed, but I’ll be 61 you know.’

Also celebrated on the day was the impressive commitment of Year 6 pupil Ben Moonan.

In his seven years at Warren Park, he has not missed a single day at school in 1,365 days – earning him a certificate, a trophy and an Amazon voucher last week.

‘It was one of the proudest moments of my life and a real achievement,’ he said.

‘I love everything about Warren Park – my friends, my teachers, the activities and all the opportunities I have had.’

Ben’s mum, Emma, said she ‘couldn't be prouder’.

As Ben now gears up to head on to secondary school, Lynne Lofting, deputy headteacher, said: ‘This shows the commitment of Ben and his family have to learning.

‘We wish him the best of luck and hope he keeps up his 100 per cent attendance record.’

On the 50th celebrations , she added: ‘We even managed to reunite a pupil and his teacher who were in the first class ever in 1968. It was very emotional and special day.’