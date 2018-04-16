Majority of Hampshire parents secure preferred primary school option

NEARLY all parents in Hampshire have secured one of their preferred primary school options for September.

Figures released today by Hampshire County Council showed 98 per cent of parents were successful in getting their child, aged four to five, into their preferred school for the next academic year.

Of those parents, 93 per cent were allocated a place at their first choice of school. This is an improvement on last year’s figure of 90 per cent.

The local authority has processed more than 14,600 applications from residents in the county, excluding Portsmouth and Southampton, for school places in reception year.

Of pupils transferring from infant school to junior school, 99 per cent received a place at one of their choices – with 98 per cent obtaining a place at their first choice school.

For the few cases where parents did not secure a place for their child in a school of their choice, they are advised in their notification about the right to appeal against the refusal.

For more information visit hants.gov.uk/admissions