Mardi Gras at school

SCHOOLCHILDREN and their parents will unite for an evening of Mardi Gras celebrations.

Translating as ‘Fat Tuesday’, the carnival festivities have historical ties with the Christian feasts of the Epiphany.

On Tuesday, July 17 from 5-7pm, celebrations for the fixture will take place at The Cowplain School, in Waterlooville.

Hundreds of people are expected to pack out the school field for the event.

A spokesperson for the school said: ‘The event will feature young pupils from Berewood, Woodcroft, Hart Plain, Denmead and Padnell schools who have been working with our staff on this cross-curricular Arts project – the youngsters have created masks and Mardi Gras inspired mocktails and have also learnt to dance and play samba drums.’