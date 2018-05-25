More success for Mayfield School with Hampshire Cup wins at Fratton Park

Have your say

SCHOOL footballers have celebrated their second success in a fortnight, following a night of victory at Fratton Park.

Three squads of pupils from Mayfield School in North End graced the stadium on Wednesday, as they appeared in a trio of Hampshire Cup finals.

Year 8 winners from Mayfield School, at Fratton Park

Of the teams taking part, players from Year 8 and Year 10 picked up wins – delighting friends, families and teachers.

Year 8 players secured a tight 1-0 city derby victory against Admiral Lord Nelson School, in Copnor, with a winning goal from Ben Waller.

Meanwhile, Mayfield’s Year 10 squad beat John Hanson Community School, from Andover, 4-2.

The success adds to Mayfield School’s record year for footballing victories, with recent Year 8, 9 and 10 wins in the Portsmouth Schools tournament.

Year 9 players from Mayfield School, at Fratton Park

Wednesday marked the first time three teams from one Portsmouth school have reached Hampshire finals in one season.

Steve Browning, head of PE at Mayfield, praised the players’ ‘hard work and passion.’