MP welcomes new funding for maths

NEW maths funding will help pupils, says an MP.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes has welcomed the announcement of funding to help schools and colleges increase the number of students studying maths after GSCE.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘‘This new funding will help pupils in Fareham and across the country get the best possible start in life and the data shows it will enormously help them later in their careers.

‘We need to inspire young people to make the most of their lives and give them the opportunity to fulfil their ambitions, no matter where they live.’

From September 2018, schools and colleges will receive £600 for each pupil taking the one-year AS maths or the Core Maths qualification and could mean an extra £1,200 for each pupil who takes the two-year course.