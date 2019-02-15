Multimillion-pound schools expansion project in Portsmouth gets the go-ahead

A PROPOSAL to spend £8.5m on Portsmouth’s schools has been approved.

The bid for additional money was approved at a full council meeting on Tuesday, February 12.

Mike Stoneman - Deputy director for children families and education.

It will now enable the council to push ahead with plans to provide extra space and facilities for a projected increase of 380 school places.

Portsmouth City Council cabinet member for education, Councillor Suzy Horton, said: ‘I am obviously thrilled for teachers and young people in Portsmouth. Some of the money will be used to improve existing buildings with further investment used to provide additional buildings and facilities.’

Deputy director of children, families and education, Mike Stoneman, added: ‘This new capital funding is part of a rolling programme of investments we're making in schools as we plan ahead and anticipate the need for additional places in both special and mainstream as far ahead as 2023.’

For Cllr Horton, it is not just about providing additional space but ensuring the creation of high quality learning environments.

Admiral Lord Nelson School has been identified as one of the schools for possible expansion.

‘It is about good quality spaces for our children with the development of high specification buildings that meet pupils’ needs and create an environment conducive to effective learning,’ she said.

Speaking at the launch of the bid, Mr Stoneman said: ‘We will be working closely with schools to identify their needs which could include the provision of new school halls, catering facilities, recreational space and IT facilities.’

Some £690,000 has been provisionally allocated for St Edmund’s Catholic School so it can cater for an additional 80 students.

Whilst Admiral Lord Nelson and Trafalgar schools have also been identified for expansion, Mr Stoneman has said the council welcomes development proposals from other schools.

The necessity for expansion is due to the projected growth in secondary school population.

Cllr Horton said: ‘Several years ago we carried out a similar expansion in primary schools. This population bulge is now pushing through into secondary schools and so it is important we can plan ahead and be prepared so we are ready for 2021, 2022 and 2023 and in a position to cater for these additional children.’

Cllr Horton added that with funding approved, the council is able to implement a feasibility study and start the design and procurement process.

The new development follows £10.2m spent creating an additional 1,000 places in secondary schools.

This work, which is being carried out at Ark Charter Academy, Portsmouth Academy and Trafalgar and Admiral Lord Nelson schools, is due to end by 2021.