Mum puts on Portsmouth party for school bullying victims

A MOTHER is hosting a party to support children across the city who have been affected by bullying.

The party, which is aimed at Year 7 pupils, is to provide a support network for children who have experienced bullying or social isolation.

Organiser Cassy Payne, 31, who lives in Bucklan said her 12-year-old son Ethan had been bullied.

She said: ‘I decided to organise the party after my own son, Ethan experienced bullying at school.

‘Hopefully this will provide an afternoon when children can make friends and don’t feel alone.’

There will be a DJ at the party and children can take part in a number of games. Food is also provided and each child will receive a prize.

The party will take place at Fratton Community Centre on Easter Sunday, April 21, between 2pm and 4pm. To cover the costs of the event, there is a £5 charge for tickets.

Cassy added: ‘There are 40 places available and I hope we get a full turn out.’

Anyone interested in taking part should email Cassy at cassypayne14@gmail.com