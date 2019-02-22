NASA astronaut in flying visit to University of Portsmouth to inspire local youngsters 

A NASA astronaut has been in the city talking about just what it is really like to venture into space.

Former NASA Space Shuttle pilot, Tony Antonelli, was speaking at the University of Portsmouth as part of a national tour, organised by Pint of Science and the International Space School Trust.

A former Commander of the U.S. Navy, Tony has twice piloted NASA shuttles into space. In March 2009 he flew Space Shuttle Discovery on a mission to the International Space Station. In the following year he returned, this time as pilot of Space Shuttle Atlantis.

During these NASA missions, Tony accumulated 24 days, 3 hours, 57 minutes in space.

Welcoming Tony to Portsmouth, we took the opportunity to find out just what it is like to exit the atmosphere and look back on planet earth from space.

As a little boy in Indiana, he dreamed of one day becoming an astronaut, but for Tony that dream became a reality.

‘It was always a childhood dream to go into space. To do it for the first time was amazing. Looking back down on planet earth is an incredible experience. In many ways earth is just like one big spaceship that we all float around on,’ explained Tony.

As shuttle pilot, he was responsible for the mechanical and technical side of the missions.

‘I had to ensure that all the engines, hydraulics and electrics were working and also to make sure we docked on the space station correctly. I didn’t take part in any of the space walks but it was my job to to help ensure the other astronauts were correctly fitted and tooled up in their space suits,’ he added.

For someone who is used to looking back on earth from more than 100 miles up, Tony revealed a surprising secret.

‘Once I am in the shuttle I tend not to get nervous. However you enter through an electric door from a platform 180 foot above the launch pad. I find that pretty scary – I’m actually afraid of heights,’ he explained.

Even after more than three weeks in space, one sensation Tony never tired of was the feeling of weightlessness.

‘I got told by other astronauts that it can cause motion sickness. At first I just took my time to let my body adjust. Once you get used to it, being able to fly around is fantastic,’ he explained.

However, a lack of gravity did not come without its own problems.

‘Everyday tasks such as eating, drinking, sleeping and even going to the toilet all take longer. Our food comes in packets and all drinks come out of a sealed bag with a straw which has a clip on to seal it,’ said Tony.

He highlighted that one of the key considerations in an environment without gravity is to maintain fitness and muscle mass.

Tony said: ‘We have exercise bikes and treadmills on the space station to allow us to keep fit. You have to wear a harness which holds you in position.’

Having recently retired, one of the key aims when delivering his presentation is to hopefully inspire the next generation of astronauts.

Speaking before the talk, Tony said: ‘I am really looking forward to speaking at the University of Portsmouth. In particular I really enjoy speaking to school children. The message for them is that if you study hard and show perseverance then it can actually happen. I am living proof of that.’

‘You never know, one of these children could be involved in taking space travel even further. I believe sending humans to Mars is a realistic target. We already have the technology. It would be a long trip but it can be done,’ he stressed.