A FORMER NASA space shuttle pilot will be leaving audiences star struck this week when he gives a talk about his time in space at a university.

Tony Antonelli will be visiting the University of Portsmouth on Friday to speak about his time in as an astronaut.

A former Commander in the US Navy, Tony graduated from the US Air Force Test Pilot School with flying colours and went on to notch up more than 3,200 hours flying 41 different kinds of aircraft.

Tony’s vast experience and expertise merited his selection as a NASA pilot – flying the Space Shuttle Discovery during the STS-119 mission to the International Space Station in March 2009 and the Space Shuttle Atlantis during the STS-132 mission in May 2010.

During these NASA missions, Tony accumulated 24 days, 3 hours, 57 minutes in space and was awarded the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal.

A spokesman from the University of Portsmouth said: ‘Now that he has landed back on Earth, Tony will be regaling audiences with remarkable tales of space missions and what it feels like to pilot a space shuttle.’.

Staff from the University’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation will give an introduction to the ground-breaking astronomy and cosmology research that is being carried out at the University.

The event takes place in the University’s Richmond Building, off Portland Street, Portsea. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 7pm. The venue is fully accessible and has step-free access.

Tickets are £18 for adults, £12 for children, students, over-60s and the disabled.

To buy a ticket, see www.pintofscience.co.uk.