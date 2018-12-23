New sports kit for school children

RETIREMENT property developer, McCarthy and Stone, has donated £500 to Purbrook Junior School to help pay for new sports kits.

The running club and football team play a significant role in school life, enabling the children at the school to be part of a team and develop their skills.

The school’s head teacher, Craig Williams, said: ‘We are delighted to have received this donation from McCarthy and Stone.

‘We want to encourage as many children as possible to get involved in different sports. The children are very excited to wear their new kits.’