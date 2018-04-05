Norovirus believed to be reason for 48 Hampshire children falling ill on US trip

Have your say

An outbreak of norovirus is thought to have been the reason behind more than 50 teachers and students from Hampshire falling ill during a trip to the United States.

Pupils and staff from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville arrived back at home yesterday after being struck by a virus overseas.

Crookhorn College. Picture: Malcolm Wells

According to the BBC, the Department for Health in Washington DC believe the outbreak was caused by norovirus.

Three teachers and 48 pupils were treated at four different hospitals over the weekend, while visiting New York and Washington DC.

The group returned to the school on a coach just after 9.15am yesterday, where pupils were eagerly greeted by loved ones and taken home.

Headteacher Sarah Bennett told The News it had been a ‘very difficult weekend’.

Pupils arriving back to Crookhorn College in Stakes Hill Road, after their trip to the USA ''''Picture: Malcolm Wells

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, which can cause diarrhoea and vomiting, is one of the most common stomach bugs.

It is called the winter vomiting bug because it is most prevalent in winter, but can be caught any time of year.

It usually clears up after a few days and you can normally recover by resting at home.

For more information on norovirus go to the NHS website.