Norovirus outbreak

AN outbreak of norovirus is thought to have been the reason behind more than 50 teachers and students from Hampshire falling ill during a trip to the United States.

Pupils and staff from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville arrived back at home on Wednesday after being struck by a virus overseas.

According to the BBC, the Department for Health in Washington DC believe the outbreak was caused by norovirus.

Three teachers and 48 pupils were treated at four hospitals, while visiting New York and Washington DC.

The group returned on Wednesday, where pupils were eagerly greeted by loved ones and taken home.

Headteacher Sarah Bennett told The News it had been a ‘very difficult weekend’.