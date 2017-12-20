Ofsted hails inspirational head teacher

Have your say

AN ‘INSPIRATIONAL’ headteacher is ‘delighted’ after his primary school received its latest Ofsted report.

Redlands Primary School in Fareham has been graded ‘Outstanding’ in all areas with the report praising the school’s nuturing environment, highly enthusiatic staff and inspirational leadership from headteacher Kevin Harcombe.

Kevin said: ‘We are delighted that Ofsted judged Redlands to be outstanding in all aspects.

‘I am hugely thankful for our amazing children, their incredibly supportive and community-spirited parents, my dedicated and caring staff and the challenge our governing body provide.

‘Being part of the Hampshire family of schools also shows the benefits of working in a high-performing local authority.’

The mixed school has 315 pupils on roll from the ages of four to 11 years old and its previous Ofsted report rated the school as Good.

The four inspectors took part in class observations, a range of meetings with pupils, parents and staff and scrutinised school documentation including safeguarding records, self-evaluation documents and records relating to behaviour and attendance.

The report said: ‘The inspirational headteacher leads the school exceptionally well.

‘He has created a community where adults are inspired to do their very best for pupils, and where pupils are happy, cared for and achieve highly.

‘Leaders and governors make sure that the school is constantly improving.

‘Their attention to detail and absolute commitment that every pupil should succeed has made Redlands the outstanding school it is today.’

Kevin added: ‘Above all else we are delighted that Ofsted saw our determination to ensure that every pupil in our care achieves their full potential.’