Ofsted praises Portsmouth school for helping families and supplying food parcels

THE CHILDREN and staff of Portsdown Primary School are celebrating receiving a ‘good’ judgement in their recently published ofsted report.

Ofsted praised Portsdown Primary School for going ‘beyond expectation’ in student care.

Examples that inspectors highlighted include providing financial support, supplying food parcels to families, subsidising all school trips and providing practical help in transporting children to appointments and external clubs.

The recently published Ofsted report said: ‘The school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare is outstanding.’

The report also praised the ‘excellent support provided for parents and families.’

Headteacher Ash Vaghela, 46, said: ‘We have a lot of staff here who go above and beyond what is generally expected.’

Mr Vaghela believes such actions contribute to building relationships with parents which ultimately benefits the children and the school.

‘Parents have been incredibly honest and supportive of the school. This report belongs to the parents as well as the staff,’ said Mr Vaghela.

The overall inspection resulted in the school being judged as ‘good’ in all aspects with ‘early years provision’ categorised as ‘outstanding’.

‘I am really proud of the children and staff. The report really reflects how well we are doing,’ said Mr Vaghela.

The report highlights how in the last academic year the proportion of pupils attaining ‘above expected outcomes’ in reading has almost doubled whilst in maths students attaining this status has quadrupled.

Mr Vaghela says that at the heart of the school’s success is its motto ‘Grow, Care, Succeed’.

‘I needed to ensure the school had a child-centred culture. Every decision we make we put the child at the centre,’ said Mr Vaghela.

‘We “grow” our own children from nursery. Caring is at the heart of our ethos and success reflects how the children progress and attain success whilst here,’ he added.

The latest report represents the continued upward trajectory for the school since being rated as ‘requiring improvement’ at an inspection in 2012.

Since being appointed headteacher three years ago Mr Vaghela has had to deal with a number of challenges, in particular a massive turnover in staff.

‘There are only four original members of staff remaining from when I first took over,’ said Mr Vaghela.

The school is holding a celebration assembly this week.