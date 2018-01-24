Open day at Queen Alexandra hospital on NHS careers

Have your say

STAFF at Queen Alexandra Hospital are putting on an open day to give people the chance to learn about exciting career opportunities.

The Career & Apprentice Open Day on March 24 from 10am-3pm, will provide information on different career pathways available at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, interactive displays showing different professions as well as information stands from local colleges, universities and apprenticeship providers.

The event will be held at the Education Centre, E Level, Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, PO6 3LY

For more information contact 023 9228 6577 or email hr.inbox@porthosp.nhs.uk.