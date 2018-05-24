Optician urges parents to get children checked

AN OPTICIANS has warned that one in five school children could have an undetected eye problem.

Patrick Allen, sole owner of Tombs and Allen Opticians, has said the issue could have an effect on children enjoying everyday activities as well as their education.

Connie Sargent

Mr Allen took the practice on after founder Jacqueline Combs retired from the job 18 months ago. He has worked for the firm, based in Stoke Road, Gosport, for more than 21 years.

Patrick said: ‘Children should have their first eye examination before starting school.

‘It doesn’t matter if they are too young to talk or read a letter chart as a trained optometrist can detect visual problems at an early age.

‘Typical warning signs to look out for are excessive blinking, squinting, peering closely at books or TV, and poor performance at school.

‘In some cases, children with learning difficulties can be helped with coloured filters, special lenses or exercises.

‘Eye tests are free under the NHS for all children under the age of 16 and you will receive a contribution towards the cost of their glasses too.

‘We see generations of families locally and often have referrals from out of area.’