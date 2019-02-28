Parents fear Portsmouth children are at risk after busy road is left without a lollipop person 

PARENTS have raised concerns for their children’s safety after a busy stretch of road has been left without a school crossing patroller.

Concerns are around children on their way to Wimborne Infant and Junior schools in Wimborne Road, Southsea. In recent weeks, children have had to cross the road without the help of their regular SCP, Tom, who is off work.

Concerned parents Kerry Weller, left, with her daughter Sophie Weller, eight, and Paige Lillington, nine with her mum Clare Lillington

The situation is of particular concern to parent, Kerry Weller, whose brother was injured in a road accident.

‘I’ve seen three near-misses since the SCP has been absent,’ she said. ‘Two boys nearly got hit this week when they were edging out into the middle of the road because it was difficult to see round the parked cars. When I was a child my brother was run over and ended up in intensive care. After the incident they put up a barrier. Hopefully we won’t have a situation here where action is taken once an accident has already happened.’

Childminder, Lisa Austin, makes the daily crossing with the five children she looks after.

‘This road is horrendous,’ she said. ‘I am particularly concerned for the older children who have to walk to school on their own.’

Janet Clift with her granddaughter Lily Daggon, having just crossed the busy stretch of road.

Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for education, Suzy Horton, sympathised with parents and said the authority was doing everything it could to rectify the situation.

Councillor Horton said: ‘Unfortunately it is really difficult to recruit new SCPs. They are not directly associated with schools and with limited resources we deploy them to areas of greatest need. If we were to transfer someone from other areas of the city then it would create a similar problem there.’

The plight of parents has been taken up by Milton’s Labour Party candidate, Paula Anne Savage.

Mrs Savage said: ‘The council said it’s ultimately parents’ responsibility to get children to school safely. However I have put forward an ideal candidate for the job but have heard nothing back.’

Kerry Weller, Paula Ann Savage and Clare Lillington have contacted the council over their concerns.

Cllr Horton responded: ‘If someone suitable has been put forward then it has not gone to the correct place. If someone has the right credentials then we are willing to fast track them and get them out there.’

The situation regarding the SCP is part of a bigger concern about road safety in the vicinity of the school.

Mrs Savage said: ‘There really should be more signs in the area informing drivers that there is a school and warning them to slow down.’

Cllr Horton has confirmed that measures are in place to install signs around the school.

Child Minder, Lisa Austin, 39, with, from left, Quincy Harrow, three, Carter Rose, three, and Phoebe Austin, six

‘We have ordered some children crossing road signs to cover the site,’ she said. ‘These will be ready to install by next week. We are also removing waiting areas on Winter Road which should improve the sight lines for people crossing,’ she explained.

Acting headteacher at Wimborne Infant School, Caroline Kirby Hawkins, said: ‘We definitely support the installation of signs warning drivers to slow down but we are disappointed the local authority could not provide a replacement SCP as they were aware of his situation.’

Carina Jacobs, headteacher at the Junior School, added: ‘We are very disappointed that there has been no replacement for our SCP. We really value the importance of this role in keeping our children safe on their way to and from school. We have ensured that our parents are aware of the situation.’

NEW SCHOOL CROSSING PATROL OFFICERS

With the situation at Wimborne highlighting the need for school crossing patrollers, Portsmouth City Council has launched a recruitment campaign to increase the pool of SCP’s across the city.

Cllr Suzy Horton said: ‘School crossing patrollers have such an important role to play, not only to ensure that children can cross the road safely, but as a valuable member of the school community. We are looking to employ people with good communication skills who can greet children and parents at the beginning and end of the school day and show consideration and understanding equally towards pedestrians and road users.’

Cllr Suzy Horton and Bill Clifford.

Bill Clifford has been working as a school crossing patroller since he retired from his job in teaching.

‘I find managing a busy school run very rewarding,’ he said. ‘Anticipating safe crossing opportunities in such circumstances, and in all weathers certainly keeps the mind alert.’

Anyone interested in the role should contact the council on 023 9283 4302 or email recruitment@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.