Parents going back to school in Gosport for tips on ‘digital parenting’

MUMS and dads will be going back to class next month, as a Gosport secondary school prepares to teach them about the world of digital parenting.

Brune Park Community School in Military Road, Gosport, will be hosting a ‘safer internet day’ on Thursday, February 7 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust chief executive Ian Potter Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The event, part of Internet Safety Week, aims to support parents when it comes to making sure their children are safe online.

Hampshire Constabulary and ParentZone will also be giving presentations, looking at issues like online extremism and radicalisations, as well as how to be a confident digital parent.

The event has been organised by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage.

She said: ‘The online world is a fantastic place for young people to learn, create and express themselves, however it can also present serious risks to our children.

‘Not all parents are as tech-savvy to the dangers as we would want to be.

‘My Cyber Safety Event will give mums, dads and guardians the opportunity to learn how to protect their children online with guidance and advice from ParentZone and Hampshire Police.’

The event should help to make parents more aware of what makes certain online spaces riskier than others, as well as what steps can be taken if there is something that causes concern.

Ian Potter is the chief executive of the Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust (GFM), of which Brune Park School is a member.

Mr Potter believes that it is vital for all parents to be up to scratch when it comes to knowing about internet safety.

He said: ‘In many of Ms Dinenage’s surgeries, I think parents are expressing concerns about cyber safety, so an event like this is a great opportunity for Gosport parents.

‘Knowing how to properly use the internet and social media is something we’re all at different stages with – and how to keep ourselves safe is something we're learning all the time.

‘I think it’s important to provide an opportunity for people who feel they are behind the curve in their own learning the chance to catch-up.

‘It is vital to be aware of how safe our children are when they’re online, so I would urge parents in Gosport to get involved with this event.’

Mr Potter explained that all parents can attend the event, not just parents of GFM pupils.

He said: ‘The GFM is pleased to facilitate this opportunity for all Gosport parents – the trust exists to provide events just like this.’

To register for the event, people can go to eventbrite.com/e/cyber-safety-event-gosport-tickets-52869468002