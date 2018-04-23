Past students praise ‘outstanding’ college for industry success

Have your say

WITH previous students making leaps and bounds in a variety of industries, they have praised their college for a great start in their careers.

Pupils from Fareham College have spoken of the ‘fantastic facilities’ and ‘wealth of knowledge’ provided by the further education centre and its staff.

Paige Calvert recently completed a Level 2 Diploma in Fashion & Textiles.

She said: ‘I chose Fareham College because it was well known for its fantastic facilities.

‘The course was brilliant as it allowed me to specialise in illustration and prepared me for university.’

Paige recently moved to London after graduating from university and currently works as a PR and Social Media Executive for baby and maternity brand, JoJo Maman Bebe.

She added: ‘I started off in Fashion Assistant roles for a few brands, as well as founding my blog, which has helped me to progress into PR and Social Media.’

The college runs a range of full and part time courses including construction, beauty therapy, science and computing and gaming with students getting the chance to gain real life experience in the college’s commercial facilities.

Restaurant, Avenue 141, allows pupils to take up roles from front of house staff to apprentice chefs designing the menu and cooking the food.

Those enrolled on the beauty and hair courses have the chance to perfect their skills and offer treatments in Salon 141 while sport students can experience running a state-of-the-art gym and running circuit and exercise sessions at Gym 141.

Joshua Frost enrolled in a Level 3 Marketing Apprenticeship.

He said: ‘I chose to do an apprenticeship because I wanted to earn and learn at the same time.

‘My plans for the future are to be a part of a marketing team as a graphic designer; I’m gaining experience in website design and digital marketing, managing customer databases and print-based marketing.

‘I would definitely recommend an apprenticeship as an excellent route into your ideal career.’

Fareham College’s open evenings are Wednesday April 25 at the Bishopsfield Road campus from 5pm until 7pm.

The CEMAST campus open evening is on Thursday April 26 from 5pm until 7pm.

For more information visit fareham.ac.uk/ or call 01329 815200