Paulsgrove’s Victory Primary School tastes success after a glowing Ofsted inspection   

EDUCATION watchdogs have praised a city school for its ‘improved teaching and learning’ and ‘positive staff pupil relations’.

The Victory Primary School in Paulsgrove was judged good following their recent February Ofsted inspection.

During the assessment, lead inspector, James Freeston, questioned pupils and teachers, visited lessons and looked at pupils’ workbooks.

Mr Freeston said: ‘The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the previous inspection. Pupils and staff demonstrate the school values of kindness, respect, determination, teamwork and excellence in their day to day work.’

The report also highlighted how the Farmlea Road institution had ‘responded effectively to the areas for improvement at the previous inspection’.

In particular Victory was praised for addressing previous inspections concerns over attendance.

‘You have been innovative in your approaches to encouraging pupils’ better attendance,’ Mr Freeston wrote. ‘Two very popular daily breakfast clubs have supported improved attendance, particularly for pupils who require additional nurture. These approaches have resulted in a reduction in the number of pupils who are persistently absent.’.

The report also highlighted the role the school plays in developing strong relationships with families and parents to help pupils achieve.

One parent in the report said: ‘I feel this school is doing a great job. It is a caring, supportive and positive environment for my children.’

The inspection also praised the school for the strong progress pupils make, particularly in maths and English, and the school’s underlying ethos of inclusivity.

Children’s behaviour was was also commended with the report saying ‘pupils are proud of their school’ and ‘they understand their role in making the school the harmonious learning community that it is’.

The inspector concluded Victory remained a good school and has shown further improvement since the last inspection – particularly regarding attainment.

Head teacher Jim Hartley, said: ‘We are all greatly encouraged by this report which shows how much we have achieved in the past few years.

‘Our recent achievements would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of our staff, the guidance and challenge provided by our governors, the support of our parents and, most importantly, the significant contribution made by our fantastic pupils.’

The school is part of United Learning – a coalition of schools ‘committed to providing excellent education through which all pupils are able to progress’.

Darran Ellison-Lee, director of primary education at United Learning, said: ‘The report is full of positive and complimentary observations about the running of the school, its staff and the behaviour, attitude and character of its pupils.’

Mr Hartley added: ‘It is particularly pleasing that the inspector noticed how happy our pupils are and how proud they are of their school.’

The report indicated targets for improvement which included developing the wider curriculum outside of the core subjects of maths and English and improving the presentation of children’s work.