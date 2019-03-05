Pioneering research

A FORMER Portsmouth schoolgirl is attending Parliament to speak to politicians about her groundbreaking research into a debilitating disease.

Isabel Wilkinson, 25, who grew up in Horndean, is to present her research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The University of Oxford PHD student said: ‘I’m really excited to share my research on target discovery for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with MPs and to learn more about the research done by others around the country. Science communication to a non-scientific audience is hugely important and I’m delighted to take part.’

Isabel will deliver her presentation to a panel of politicians and experts on March 13 as part of the Stem for Britain poster competition. Isabel’s poster, which displays her research into potential treatments, will be judged against dozens of other scientists’ research in the only national competition of its kind.

Stephen Metcalfe MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary and Scientific Committee, said: ‘This annual competition is an important date in the parliamentary calendar because it gives MPs an opportunity to speak to a range of the country’s best young researchers.

The competition winner will receive a gold medal and £2000.