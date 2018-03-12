Plans to expand and refurbish Portsmouth schools to provide more places

Have your say

EXPANSIONS to secondary schools will see an extra 900 places available for children in the city.

An investment of nearly £14m from Portsmouth City Council will also see a number of primary schools improved to ensure there are enough school places for future demand.

EXPANSION Trafalgar School in Hilsea is just one project to share in the �14m boost''Picture: Sarah Standing (14744-4805c)

The projects include increasing capacity at Charter Academy, in the city centre, Admiral Lord Nelson School in Copnor, and Trafalgar School in Hilsea.

A second phase of expansion at The Portsmouth Academy, in Fratton, is underway, and the expansion of Springfield School, in Drayton, is nearing completion.

Councillor Hannah Hockaday, cabinet member for education, said she was delighted with the investment.

‘There are some major schemes coming up in the city to help us meet the demand for school places,’ she said.

‘I’m looking forward to assessing plans as they come forward for approval.

‘This year we have committed more than £10m to create additional spaces at our schools.’

Other schemes will see 345 additional places available at Craneswater Junior School, in Southsea, and Northern Parade infant and junior schools, in Hilsea.

Plans also include the refurbishment of Cliffdale Primary Academy and the remodelling of the Willows Centre Children, both in North End.

Councillor Hockaday added: ‘Some of these plans are part of our ongoing commitment to providing for pupils with more complex special education needs and disabilities.

‘This will enabling them to attend school in the city rather than travelling to other local authority areas.

‘In addition to this, £1m has been allocated to undertake essential maintenance repairs across the city’s schools.’

As previously reported in The News, work has also started on the £3m refurbishment of the former Vanguard Centre in Cosham.

This site will be for Year 10 and 11 pupils from The Harbour School in Fratton.

It should be in use from this year and will cater for up to 110 pupils who have behavioural, emotional, and social development needs.

The existing Cosham Harbour School site will remain open.

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We are spending nearly £14m on schools this year.

‘That will mean that since we have been the administration, this council will have spent more than £50m on improving school buildings and securing new school places to improve education provision in the city.’