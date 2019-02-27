Police warn Hampshire schools over gruesome MOMO ‘suicide-influencing’ game

POLICE have warned schools in Hampshire about a terrifying ‘suicide-influencing’ game craze called MOMO.

The game sees a gruesome image of a female doll appear online and delivers chilling messages encouraging self harm and suicide.

Head teachers have said the game has not been spotted in the area yet but say it is ‘deeply concerning’.

An email to schools from Hampshire police’s education team, said: ‘I am sending this email out expeditiously to ensure you are aware of an internet “suicide-influencing game” which has come to my attention called The MOMO Challenge which encourages children to harm themselves and is reported to be linked to several deaths around the world and is now appearing across the UK.’

If you have concerns call Childline on 0800 111 or Samaritans on 116 123.

The email specified a concern over images appearing on platforms used by children including Youtube, Kidstube, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Crofton School headteacher, Simon Harrison. Head teachers have been contacted by police to provide information on the MOMO game craze.

The grotesque doll appears before viewers asking them to input their contact details into WhatApp.

The police email added : ‘Children are subsequently bombarded with terrifying images and messages reportedly ranging from threats and dares which encourage them to self-harm and even commit suicide.’

Simon Harrison, head teacher at Stubbington’s Crofton School said: ‘This whole situation highlights the bigger narrative of social media companies and the extent to which they can monitor their content.

‘It is deeply concerning that such worrying content can reach vulnerable children.’

Concerns have been raised over children's online safety after rise of new MOMO game.

MOMO came to prominence in September after a 12 year-old girl and a 16 year-old boy, both from Colombia, are thought to have taken their own lives after taking part in the MOMO challenge.

The deaths occurred 48 hours apart and after police seized their phones they found messages that were linked to the game.

In another MOMO interaction a voice recording was sent to a child, telling them to use a knife on their own throat.

Hampshire police has taken steps to inform schools about the need to be vigilant.

Senior teacher Mr Harrison said: ‘The police informed us about it this week and we will be using their guidelines and information to inform staff and parents.’

While Mr Harrison has not come across any incidents involving his own students, he is concerned about the potential spread of the ‘game’.

He said: ‘It is really worrying. I have two boys of my own and I will certainly be talking to them about it.

‘The key message for children is that if this image does appear then not to input any details.’

The email from the police also highlighted concerns over the game ‘being used by hackers ‘seeking and harvesting information’.

Portsmouth teacher and National Education Union vice president, Amanda Martin, said: ‘This is further evidence of the importance of online safety which is why we have the e-safety programme running in all the city’s schools.’

If you have concen