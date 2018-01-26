Portchester pupils’ big fundraiser for woodland charity

Primary school pupils have raised £500 for the Woodland Trust – a conservation charity that plants new trees and protects woodland areas across the UK.

Pupils at Wicor Primary School in Portchester have been selling a vast array of different food and drink, from speciality sausages to homemade cakes and even a special blend of tea.

The students created their own sausages with the help of a local butcher, using garlic mustard that grows naturally in the school grounds.

After a day of tree planting, headteacher Mark Wildman presented the money to the Woodland Trust.

He said: ‘We have applied for the Woodland Trust’s free trees for schools packs in the past and enjoyed planting them, but decided to take things a step further this year.

‘Every child has helped plant one of the trees and it has given them a real sense of pride.

‘I’ve seen many parents being dragged across a muddy field by their child!

‘It’s given them a real connection with the environment.

‘We have a very strong environmental curriculum and eventually we’d like to have a specimen of every native tree in our grounds so we can create a living library.’

Outreach adviser at the Woodland Trust Luke Everitt said: ‘We’re very grateful to the school for its generous donation.

‘We will use it to fund further tree planting activity. The school has a beautiful site.

‘It was a pleasure to be able to visit and advise on what would work best for them and to then help them get the whips in the ground.’