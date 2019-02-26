Portsmouth celebrates all-time high for school Ofsted inspection judgements

DESPITE results across the city dropping, Ofsted ratings for schools in Portsmouth are the highest they have ever been.

Inspections between May and December have resulted in an almost 20 per cent increase in the number of good and outstanding schools across the city, with 85.7 per cent of schools are now judged as good or outstanding which is now in line with the national average of 86.1 per cent.

This constitutes a total of 55 schools and 22,827 students across the city who are now being taught in good or outstanding schools. It also represents a 17.5 per cent increase on the 68.2 per cent in 2013.

Deputy director for children, families and education, Mike Stoneman, said: ‘This is excellent news and it is fantastic to see we are now in line with the national average for good and outstanding schools.’

Of the 11 schools inspected between May 22 and December 5, 10 were judged as good schools with only one, Westover Primary School, deemed as requiring improvement.

There are currently no schools across the city judged as inadequate with six being categorised as outstanding.