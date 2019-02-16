Portsmouth children bring literary characters to life in Book Week

CHILDREN have been celebrating the joys of reading by bringing the characters of their favourite books to life.

The culmination of Book Week saw the children of Mayville High Junior School take on the role of their favourite literary characters with a colourful array of costumes.

Willy Wonka, The Cat in the Hat, Alice in Wonderland and Oi Frog were just a few of the famous fictional characters who transcended from page to playground.

One student, Samuele Higgins, 10, even came dressed as his own character creation after being inspired to write his own book.

‘I have dressed as Olli the Money Bunny who is the leading character in a book I wrote about rabbits who are fighting to save their community from hunters,’ he explained.

The week long event allowed children to enjoy activities including literature quizzes and reading-related competitions in which students had the opportunity to win book tokens. The children also took part in workshops with children’s authors such as Gareth P Jones, famous for novels including Invasion of the Giant Nits, Ninja Meerkats and Dragon Detectives, and Portsmouth based illustrator, Gianne Amparo, who taught calligraphy to pupils.

Joshua Moore, nine, who was dressed as comic character Rocket Raccoon, said: ’I really enjoyed Book Week and loved being taught by the illustrator. I think it is very important to develop reading skills. At the moment I am reading King Flashy Pants.’

Year 6 student Ava Banerjee, who was dressed as the mouse from Alice in Wonderland, added: ‘My team won one of the rounds in the Portsmouth Literature Quiz. I have already used one of my tokens to get the book, Bubble Boy, which I got signed by its author, Stewart Foster. It is important to develop reading as if you can’t read it closes up so many opportunities.’

Students also took part in the Decorate a Door competition in which form groups could embroider their classroom entrance with colourful representations of their chosen book.

Year 5 pupil, Millie Stephenson, 10, said: ‘I enjoyed Book Week and loved decorating our classroom door in the theme of Alice in Wonderland. Reading is really important as it helps with all our subjects.’

It wasn’t just the children who came in character with assistant head of junior school, Will Schmit, dressed in costume as the Very Hungry Caterpillar and deputy head of junior school, Helen Cuthbert, lighting up the playground as the flamingo from Flora and the Flamingo.

With Book Week having become an annual event, headteacher Rebecca Parkyn believes fun is at the heart of the event’s success.

‘It has been an extravaganza and it was amazing in assembly this morning to see all the students and staff in costume,’ she said. ‘The children have had great fun and the week has really helped to promote reading at the school.’