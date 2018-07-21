Portsmouth children learn about seafront defences

CHILDREN from a primary school learnt about flood defences and coastal erosion.

The youngsters from Craneswater Primary School, in Southsea, took part in a workshop by Southsea Coastal Scheme.

Engineer and project manager Zane Gunton spoke to the pupils about his experiences in coastal engineering and shared the sea defence proposals for Southsea.

The children also built their own mini-groynes, played with a wave simulator and learnt about the water cycle.

Emma Waterman, head of Year 5 at the school, said: ‘It was great to see the children engaging with a subject that has local relevance. It is so important to inspire our next generation, making learning exciting and memorable.’

Cllr Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for environment at Portsmouth City Council, added: ‘We’re working to transform the seafront for future generations so it is important to share our plans with the whole community.’