Portsmouth dad delighted after his first children’s book is published

A DAD has written his first book based around his son’s questions about nature.

Jonathan Walker, from Milton, Portsmouth, has written Bill and the Little Red Plane which was inspired by his two-year-old son Ruben.

The book is about a little boy called Bill who asks the question: ‘Where do swifts migrate at the end of summer?’ To find the answer to his question, he follows the swifts in his little red plane.

Bill follows the flock of swifts from the UK to a rainforest in Africa.

Mr Walker said: ‘The idea of the book is to get children to connect with nature, as a lot of them are growing up in cities and are very disconnected.

‘I’ve always had the ambition to write a book so I decided to write a children’s book about nature and planes as I love both. It’s always fun to seeing children enjoy my book and I’m always so excited to get such positive feedback.’

Sticking with the nature theme, Jonathan is working on a second book called The Bat Cave, which is about rare species of bats.

Bill and the Little Red Plane is published by Chirpy Stories and is available in bookshops and online in hardback, paperback, e-book and audio book.

For more, see billandthelittleredplane.com