Portsmouth families wanted for university study

FAMILIES with babies less than eight-weeks-old can take part in a study looking at how to give them the best start in life.

Researchers at the University of York are working with Solent NHS Trust, which provides community care in Portsmouth, to find parents from the city to take part in the Enhancing Social and Emotional health and wellbeing in the Early Years (E-SEE) Family Wellbeing Study.

Anyone with a baby less than two months old is eligible to take part in the 18-month study into child development and wellbeing. They will receive high street shopping vouchers of up to £70 as a thank-you for participating.

Tracey Bywater, principal investigator at the University of York, said: ‘The E-SEE study will find out if a new form of support for parents called the Incredible Years programme benefits the wellbeing of parents and their babies.’

Families can apply until December 22. Visit e-see-trial.org.