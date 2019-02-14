Portsmouth High School embraces positivity during Children’s Mental Health Week

STUDENTS have been looking at what they can do to improve their mental well-being.

As part of Mental Health Week, Portsmouth High School has embraced a week of positivity aimed at improving both mental and physical health.

A Positivity Tree enabled students to spread messages of good will whilst the opportunity to partake in zumba, yoga and mindfulness sessions offered a welcome chance for relaxation.

Year 9 student, Sofia, 13, said: ‘Giving postcards and writing messages of kindness to others was a lovely way to spread some positivity.’

Classmate, Olivia, 14, added: ‘Giving compliments to other people will be so easy to continue after this week has ended.’

It was not just students who benefited with teachers also having the opportunity to take part in activities.

‘You cannot help but smile when doing a zumba routine in the sports hall,’ said Amy Hostler, teacher of psychology.

‘Writing positive things about life helps you to be cheerful in the dark winter months. Well-being and Positivity Week has been great fun, reminding us to smile and enjoy the little things in life,’ added colleague, Kitty Price, teacher of religious studies.

Many of the activities were student lead with sessions organised and run by the pupils.

Headmistress Jane Prescott said: ‘The girls and staff have embraced Positive Week and will hopefully continue with the sense of well-being as the weeks continue.’