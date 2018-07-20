Parents and governors of the Southsea school joined VIP guests including the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason, the Mayor of Havant, Councillor Peter Wade and Deputy Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Kathleen Jones.

‘The art and design exhibition is always a highlight on the school calendar,’ said head of art Amelia Brooks.

‘It is a joy to see the culmination of the work from students from GCSE and A-level years. Their work shows great maturity and depth.’

To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main image.

Graeme Field, assistant headteacher, added: ‘The girls have worked so hard and it is lovely that all their pieces can be appreciated at an exhibition such as this. For many, it is a finale of two years’ work for GCSEs and A-Levels.

‘Each piece is so unique and reflects much of the personality of the girls.

‘There has been an amazing variety of art work on show,’ said Cllr Kathleen Jones. ‘There is obviously much talent among the girls here and it was a great evening.’